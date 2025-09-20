Suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people — WHO

Suicide has emerged as the third leading cause of death among young people, the World Health Organisation has warned, as its Director General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, urged governments to take decisive action against noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health challenges.

In a video post on X on Saturday, Dr Tedros, speaking ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, underscored the importance of the High-Level Meeting on Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health slated for September 25.

“Noncommunicable diseases, or NCDs, include seven of the world’s top ten causes of death, including cancers, heart disease, diabetes, and chronic respiratory disease,” he said.

“In addition, more than one billion people face mental health conditions, and suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people.”

He stressed that beyond the personal tragedies, the global toll of NCDs and mental health conditions carries enormous social and economic costs.

“Apart from cutting lives short and robbing families of their loved ones, these deaths also incur huge costs for health systems and economies,” Dr Tedros noted.

According to the WHO chief, countries have been negotiating a political declaration over the past year, which will be finalised at the UNGA meeting.

The draft includes ambitious global targets by 2030: reducing tobacco use by 150 million, expanding access to mental health care for 150 million people, and ensuring 150 million people achieve control of hypertension.

“Investing in NCD prevention is not a cost,” he emphasised. “It’s one of the smartest economic decisions any government can make. But often, governments face fierce opposition from industries that profit from unhealthy products.”

He also made a call for bold leadership saying, “The message is clear. Countries that act decisively will save millions of lives, protect families, cut health costs, and unlock economic growth.”

The High-Level Meeting at UNGA is expected to produce a strong political declaration, shaping international cooperation on combating NCDs and scaling up mental health support over the next decade.

