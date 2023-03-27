Ebenezer Adurokiya – Warri

The Sapele Okpe Community in Delta State has dissociated itself from a purported protest against Mr Roger Brown, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seplat Energy Plc, describing those behind the exercise as impostors and non-indigenes who want to dent the reputation of the community.

This is contained in a press release signed by the Sapele Okpe Community Chairman, Chief Onoriode Temiagin, on behalf of elders, women, youths and the good people of Sapele Okpe Community who are the recognized landlords of Seplat Energy Plc.

The statement made available to newsmen on Sunday described the protest and negative publications by the impostors against the Seplat CEO and the Chairman of Seplat Energy, Mr. Basil Omiyi, as nefarious, unscrupulous and unacceptable, as it condemned the protest and publications that followed in the strongest terms.

It added that Sapele Okpe Community is the host community to Seplat Energy Plc and its facilities, adding that the community have nothing against Mr Basil Omiyi, maintaining that Seplat Energy Pls should handle their Board of Director’s issues by themselves and not to use Sapele Okpe Community for that purpose.

The statement noted that despite the fact that Sapele Okpe Community (the host community), needs employment and contract patronage do her people, it was worthy of note to state that there has been a slight improvement in this direction under the leadership of Mr. Roger Brown and Mr. Basil Omiyi.

While calling for more improvement especially for employment /promotion of Sapele Okpe Community indigenes into managerial position in the company, it called on the general public to disregard all that transpired from the illegal protest as it was carried out by impostors not known to Okpe Sapele Community.