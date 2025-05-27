We’re committed to your future, Sanwo-Olu tells children

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday reassured children in the state of his administration’s commitment and determination to prepare them to become responsible adults.

He gave the assurance at an event organised by the state government to commemorate this year’s Children’s Day celebration parade and rally held at the Police College in Ikeja.

Many top state government functionaries, including the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Youth, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, as well as the Permanent Secretary for Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs Abiola Dokunmu-Adegbite, and others, graced the occasion.

Thousands of primary, secondary, and technical college students from across the state, including children with special needs, participated in the event. They all defied the torrential rain that fell in the early hours of the day.

Speaking on the theme of the event, “Children: Our Future and Our Responsibility”, Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, promised that the state government would never renege on its commitment to equip every child in the state, irrespective of their background, with the right knowledge and skills to enable them to grow into responsible adults.

He said that was why his administration is investing heavily in their education and welfare, noting that the investment is yielding tremendous results.

According to the governor, who also performed the symbolic registration of pupils into public primary schools to commence enrolment for the 2025/2026 academic session in the state, “As a responsible government with genuine intentions, we will continue to create opportunities for you, address your challenges, and provide resources for your growth. Our impact on you will not only benefit you but also our dear state and the country at large.

“We have made significant strides in providing quality education, improving healthcare, and creating safe spaces for you to learn and grow.

“And we shall continue to do our best for you as your governor and as a government.”

The governor stated that the Children’s Day celebration usually affords the state government the opportunity to reflect on the welfare of the children in the state and how to improve their lives.

He said his administration understands very well that good education prepares and equips children for future challenges, hence the state government’s efforts to provide quality education and protect them from various abuses that could jeopardise their future.

He said the state government would continue to deploy technology in teaching and learning in public schools and boost vocational skills through both regular technical colleges and the newly introduced comprehensive schools.

“So, you must all know there is no shortcut to success in life. Hard work, perseverance, commitment, honesty, and the right attitude are what you need to succeed,” he pointed out.

While acknowledging that much work remains to be done, the governor stated that the responsibility of raising and guiding children cannot rest on the government alone.

According to him, “It is a collective responsibility that involves parents, teachers, community leaders, and every member of society.

“So, together, we must instil in our children the values of honesty, respect, hard work, and compassion.

“We must also encourage them to dream big, ask questions, and believe in themselves while we all support them in every possible way so they grow into responsible citizens.”

Speaking earlier, the state’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, congratulated the children on the occasion, saying the event truly affords the government, parents, and other stakeholders across the globe the opportunity to reflect on their respective responsibilities to build a better future for children.

“So, we will recommit ourselves to creating a world where every child can learn, grow, and thrive.”

The commissioner reaffirmed that the state government is passionate about and committed to ensuring every child in the state has a secure future.

He said his ministry would not relent in producing total students who excel academically, exhibit strong character, and engage in extracurricular activities.

“So, just ensure you focus on your education, be of good behaviour, respect your elders and constituted authorities, and, above all, fear God Almighty,” he counselled the children.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Youth, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, urged students to shun all forms of vices, including drug abuse.

He said drug abuse has no positive effect on users but rather has the potential to derail their destiny, insisting that they should always say no to drugs.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE