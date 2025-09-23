Asylum seeker jailed for sexual assault on teen 

An Ethiopian asylum seeker, Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, was on Tuesday sentenced to 12 months in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl and another woman.

Kebatu’s arrest in July triggered angry protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, United Kingdom, where he and other migrants were being housed. The unrest later spread across the country, fueling demonstrations amid growing public tensions over immigration.

Earlier this month, Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court found Kebatu guilty of sexually assaulting a 14 – year – old girl and a woman, attempting to sexually assault the girl, inciting her to engage in sexual activity, and one count of harassment.

The court heard that Kabatu acknowledged the wider impact of his actions, admitting he was aware the offences had caused unrest that affected other law-abiding asylum seekers.

Judge Christopher Williams, in delivering the sentence, said Kebatu’s behavior “resulted in mass demonstrations and the fear that children in the United Kingdom are not safe”

Kebatu, who had arrived in Britain by small boat and was moved to the Bell Hotel just a week before the incident, denied the charges during the trial, claiming he was “not a wild animal”

Immigration has increasingly dominated UK politics, with asylum claims and Channel crossings reaching record highs.

According to government figures, more than 32,000 migrants were living in hotels as of June. Ministers have pledged to end the practice before the next general election in 2029.

