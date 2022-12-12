We’ll invest $10bn on our youths, women –Atiku

A former vice president and the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised that his administration will invest $10 billion to support the youths and women if he emerged president in 2023.

He said his administration will be youth and women-driven, adding that without the two most important segments, the country will continue to retard and stagnate.

He spoke during his campaign rally in Lafia, Nasarawa State ahead of the 2023 elections.

The former vice president explained that the sum of $10 billion will be committed to empowering women and youth through Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

He said that the youths will actively be involved in his administration and be the main development fulcrum when he is eventually sworn in.

He said, “Having said that I want you people to make sure that we win this state this time around, do you promise?

“I also want to use this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to making sure that our youth and men have work to do when we come into the office.”

He also promised that the administration will develop Nasarawa by investing in power, and solid minerals, and providing power and infrastructure among others.

On his part, the national chairman of PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu boasted that the 2023 elections are done deal, adding that the party is just waiting to form the government in May 2023.

According to him, the future of the country is in the hands of the PDP, adding Atiku will turn the fortune of Nigerians around for the better.

He said Nasarawa has been a PDP state since the party’s formation, adding that every politician of note from the state, including the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has been a foundation member of the party.

He said PDP will deliver the state 95%to Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general elections.

He also stated that the presidential candidate will get the majority of votes in all North central states.

He noted, “I don’t need to come here and campaign because the whole North Central, where I come from, is not going to disappoint me. Every state in the North Central is going to be ruled by PDP. So, Nasarawa is going to give us the highest vote.





“This place we are standing is the capital of North Central, therefore I expect Nasarawa State to take number one. Labaran Maku was right when he said they will even vote more than Benue State. Nasarawa State will give Atiku 95% of their votes.”

Also speaking, the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, commended the people of the state for turning out en mass to receive the team.

He said the turnout was a clear manifestation that Nasarawa State was PDP.

“What we have seen today is that Nasarawa State is PDP. PDP will chase away hunger, unemployment, and insecurity. Therefore, I am assuring you that this time, PDP will return to the seat of governance in the country. And Nasarawa State will not be left behind, as Dr Ombugadu will win as well,” he said.

The governorship candidate in Nasarawa state David Emmanuel Ombugadu recounted the provision of over 18,000 free healthcare services which people are benefiting from already.

He called on the electorates to vote for PDP to benefit from its programmes outlined for their benefit.

