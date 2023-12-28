Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has reiterated his administration’s vows to intensify efforts in fostering educational development to overcome the challenges inherited in the sector.

He was speaking at the 1st graduation ceremony of the Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar Primary, Islamiyya and Secondary School in the Miya community of Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

While commending the Sultan of Sokoto, for his outstanding performance, humility and commitment to discharging responsibilities as the Amirul Mu’minun, Bala Mohammed called for the support and collaboration with critical stakeholders to tackle the scourge of out-of-school children.

He appreciated the Sultan for working to propagate Islamic knowledge, pledging to provide the school with necessary assistance which include the modern functional laboratory and a school bus to champion learning opportunities.

While responding, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar commended Bala Mohammed’s foresight and for coming up with the recent Bauchi Education Summit which according to him, will go a long in addressing challenges facing the society.

The Sultan also praised the efforts of the people of Miya and the school administration to maintain the school.

Emir of Bauchi Alh Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mahmood Yayale Ahmed, a member representing the Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency, Mansur Manu Soro, among others, presented goodwill messages at the ceremony.

During the ceremony, more than a thousand people were converted to Islam as the 71 group of graduates of the school smiled home with various gifts.

