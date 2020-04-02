We’ll continue to improve our education system —Ogun govt

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said that his administration will continue to improve on the practice and process of the state’s education system.

The governor stated this in his address at the 25th annual lecture/award of honour cum postgraduate scholarship of Stephen Oluwole Awokoya Foundation for Science Education tagged: ‘Epidemiology and Technology, A look at the Past and Present: Justification for Modifiers in Major Non-Communicable Disease,’ held at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, recently.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said his administration believed that a well-educated citizenry would not only be useful to him or herself but would contribute meaningfully to the development of the society.

“One of the major pillars of our agenda is education. On assumption of office, we reviewed the sector, formulated new policies and implemented some programmes to strengthen our education sector.

I am happy to say that in the last 10 months, we have been witnessing great improvements in the sector. Our teachers are well-motivated and happier. The teaching/learning environment has greatly improved and is more conducive,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman of the foundation, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, emphasised the importance of technical/digital education, saying “it will enable self-employment among school leavers.”

While expressing displeasure that Nigeria accounts for 20 per cent of the entire out-of-school-children population in the world, the governor noted that the free and compulsory primary education which Pa Obafemi Awolowo and Professor Awokoya are remembered for should be revisited.

In his opening remarks, chairman of the occasion, Chief Chamberlain Oyibo, stated that “no country can make any meaningful progress except it encourages science education and invests substantially in it.”

Highlights of the events were presentation of postgraduate scholarships to 10 students and award of honour to three distinguished Nigerians.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE