Weeks after burying dad, kidnappers abduct daughters of Ibadan school proprietor

Two daughters of Proprietor of Subuola Nursery/Primary School in Ibadan, late Chief Emiola Adesina, were on Monday kidnapped on their farm located in Badeku area of Ibadan.

The abductors are demanding the sum of N100 million to release late Emiola’s daughters, Mrs Omobola Adepoju and Mrs Abiola Olukotun.

Omobola who flew into Nigeria from Atlanta for the burial of her late dad had accompanied her sister, Abiola to the farm only for them to be kidnapped.

In confirming the kidnap, Oyo state Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi said the police tactical teams had since Monday begun combing the bushes and areas around Badeku, scene of the kidnap.

He avowed that the police tactical teams had mapped out strategies to secure the release of the Emiola daughters.

Fadeyi pointed out that the police was working for their release not minding the N100 million ransom demand of the kidnappers.

“The police tactical teams have been deployed since Tuesday to the arena, bushes and they are combing for their release.

“The Anti-kidnapping squad, SARS, F-SARS, Quick response squad have been deployed, they are mapping out strategies and putting up other strategies to secure their release and reunite them with their families.

“They have been working assiduously since yesterday, combing the area and we will inform the press of developments on their release,” Fadeyi said.