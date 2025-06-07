WED 2025: Group takes awareness campaigns to tertiary institutions in Ekiti

Volunteers for Ekiti Student Skill-Up with YOMA Initiative have marked the 2025 World Environment Day with coordinated environmental awareness campaigns across tertiary institutions in Ekiti State.

The Ekiti Student Skill-Up with YOMA Initiative is a student-focused digital empowerment programme sponsored by UNICEF in partnership with the Ekiti State Government and implemented through the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Student Affairs.

The initiative is designed to equip students with in-demand digital and professional skills, while also strengthening their capacity to champion the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within their institutions and communities.

In commemoration of World Environiment Day, students from Ekiti State University (EKSU), Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology (BOUESTI), and other campuses including Ekiti State Polytechnic, College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero, College of Nursing Sciences, Ado-Ekiti, and Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, turned out in numbers to raise awareness on the dangers of plastic pollution and advocate for environmental responsibility.

The action was part of the Ekiti Student Green Rising Challenge, a climate-action campaign launched under the initiative to sensitise communities on practical eco-actions such as tree planting, plastic recycling, proper waste disposal, and water conservation.

Students also took the campaign to their host communities, appealing to residents to prioritise environmental cleanliness and take simple daily actions that can save the planet from further ruin.

The challenge aligns with the global call to “Beat Plastic Pollution”, and serves as one of the initiative’s entry points to drive community-based leadership and student-led impact across Ekiti campuses.

Speaking, volunteers Victor Adedoja (FUOYE), Taiwo Avoseh (EKSU) and others advised students and residents to keep the environment clean, adding that proper disposal of plastics would help protect the environment in view of the climate change challenges across the world.

