Ogun: Amotekun rescues gunshot victim, recovers stolen vehicle

A victim of robbery incident, identified as Opeyemi Olusanya, has been rescued by the operatives of the Ogun State Security Network, code-named Amotekun, at Akinale town, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun.

The incident, in a statement made available to newsmen and signed by the Deputy Corps Commander, Col. TT Bakare, happened on Saturday morning.

Olusanya, 28, was said to have been shot at the upper region of his left limp at about 1.20 am, while his car was taken away by the robbers.

A team of Amotekun at Ewekoro Command promptly arrived at the scene and engaged the robbers who attempted to flee in their wine-colored Kia Cerato operational vehicle with registration number KRD 840 JS belonging to one Ariwoola Abiola Wasiu of Ifesowapo Estate, Adunbu, Itori.

“At the sight of the combatant Amotekun operatives, the robbers took to their heels, made off with valuables, including eight sophisticated mobile phones, two laptops, jewelries and fifty four thousand naira cash (₦54,000:00), as they managed to escape into the nearby bush, leaving behind their operational vehicle which has since been handed over to the Itori Division of the Nigeria Police, who has since collaborated with the Amotekun to initiate a thorough investigation into the robbery and the escape of the robbers,” the statement reads.

Olusanya, the gunshot victim, found in the pool of his blood, has been promptly transported to an undisclosed private Hospital in Obada-Oko for urgent medical attention.

Meanwhile, the local community has praised the prompt and proactive action of the Ogun State Amotekun Corps, highlighting their effort as a testament to their commitment to protecting citizens, while emphasising their all-time quick response to distress calls as important steps towards ensuring safety and security in the State.