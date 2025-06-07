Politics

Deputy Speaker, Kalu, mourns Mike Ejeagha

Kehinde Akintola
Mike Ejeagha

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has expressed sadness over the death of renowned highlife musician and folklorist, Mike Ejeagha, who passed away on June 6, 2025, at the age of 95.

In a condolence message, Hon. Kalu described Ejeagha as a national treasure, noting that through his music, he projected and preserved Igbo culture and customs.

ALSO READ: Tinubu mourns singer, Mike Ejeagha

He extended his condolences to Ejeagha family, praying to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Hon. Kalu said: “Gentle Mike as he was fondly called, was more than an entertainer, he was a storyteller, a custodian of our heritage, and a figure whose voice carried the soul of our people.

“With creativity and warmth, he transformed indigenous folktales into timeless melodies that transcended generations and borders. His loss is a monumental one, not just for Ndi Igbo but the entire nation.

“His legacy in the Nigerian music scene and love for our culture will surely be remembered by generations to come.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Ejeagha family, may God grant them strength and comfort as they navigate this difficult time of grief.

×