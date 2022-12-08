We will review policy on cash withdrawals from time to time, says CBN gov

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Thursday in Daura, Katsina State, disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari is behind the policy on cash withdrawal limit and other measures recently enunciated by the apex bank.

Speaking amid uproar particularly from the National Assembly over the new cash withdrawal policy, Emefiele told correspondents after a meeting with the president that the policy on cash withdrawal limit is not intended to hurt anybody but to strengthen the nation’s economy.

He added that the president “said we should carry on our work. No need to fear, no need to bother about anybody.”

Emefiele assured that the bank will not be rigid in implementing the policy but will revise it from time to time.

Recall that the CBN had issued the policy which placed cash withdrawal limit at maximum of N100,000 per week for individuals and N500,000 cash per week for companies among others.

The CBN governor, who said he was in Daura to brief the president on happenings in the economy, pointed out that more and more countries are embracing digitization and have gone cashless.

He said the policy was meant for the good and development of the Nigerian economy, urging citizens to see it the way the bank has presented it.

On the objection of the National Assembly, the apex bank boss said: “Well, the Senate of the Federal Republic is the National Assembly. They are the legislative arm of the government and from time to time, we brief them about what is happening and about our policies and I’m aware that they have asked for some briefings and we will brief them.

“But I think it’s important for me to say that the cashless policy started in 2012. But on almost three to four occasions, we had to step down the policy because we felt that there is a need for us to prepare ourselves and deepen our payment system infrastructure in Nigeria.

“Between 2012 and now 2022, 10 years, we believe that a lot of electronic channels have been put in place that will aid people in conducting banking and financial service transactions in Nigeria.

“We heard people talk about some of the people in the rural areas and the truth is that even online banking, as I was coming to Daura, I saw a kiosk that had a super agent today. It’s because of the way we felt that there was a need for us to deepen the payment system infrastructure.