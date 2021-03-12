We want justice for our breadwinner, family of slain Delta councillorship candidate cries out to IGP

The family of late Hon. Elliot Ofa has called on the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to investigate and ensure justice over the killing of their bread winner by assailants suspected to be hired assassins.

The plea is coming following allegations that some politicians in Delta State were making frantic efforts to bury the case by attributing the killing to rampaging herdsmen.

Late Ofa was a former councillorship candidate under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the just-concluded local government election in Delta State and manager of Oģhara Hotels.

The father-of-four was allegedly murdered on Monday, January 11, 2021, along Jesse/Oben Road while on his way to attend a screening exercise in Asaba ahead of the March 6 local government poll.

The family, in a petition to IGP Adamu signed by Dr. Henry Ofa, elder brother of the deceased, expressed serious concern over the way and manner the case was being handled by the police.

It stressed that all the police needed was to charge the prime suspects in the case to to court as available evidence has shown that the case was a clear murder.

“We are strongly convinced beyond any doubt that the suspects’ claim of herdsmen attack is a hoax and the unbelievable narration that they boldly returned to the assassination scene to recover their car and Hon. Elliot’s body without contacting the Police clearly runs against a rational expectation.

“The suspects’ accounts of the attack and death of Hon. Elliot are not only conflicting but also inconsistent with the autopsy report.

“For instance, the suspects alleged that the herdsmen shot at them sporadically from the frontal and rear sides, yet neither the front nor the back glass shields of the car was shattered, punctured or had any trace of gunshot damages.

“Sir, we wish to categorically state that the death of Hon. Elliot Ofa was not a case of kidnap, but an orchestrated murder/assassination.

“The available evidence clearly attests to this fact, and this has been furthered evinced by the overall conduct of the suspects.

“While it has become the norm to attribute all murder related cases to herdsmen, we are convinced that herdsmen are being falsely accused as the perpetrators of this particular heinous crime against God and humanity,” the former commissioner in the board of DESOPADEC reiterated.

Dr Ofa, on behalf of the grieving wife and children, while expressing absolute confidence in the police to do a thorough job, urged the IGP not to succumb to pressure from politicians, but ensure a discreet investigation into the cause of Eliott’s death.

“The substantive matter should not be trivialised as a case of kidnap by herdsmen giving the damning evidences against the suspects.

“Arraignment of the perpetrators in court at the close of investigation and ultimately bring the perpetrators of this horrendous crime to book so that the peace-loving soul of Hon. Elliot Ofa may find eternal rest,” Ofa further added in his demands