The Executive Chairman of Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (ZUBEB) Professor Nasiru Garba Anka has said that they recognise the value of collaboration and partnership with UBEC Abuja and UNICEF for the successful implementation of a basic education project in the state.

Professor Nasiru Anka lauded the efforts of UBEC Abuja and UNICEF today in Gusau, during the flagging off ceremony of the distribution of learning, teaching and instructional materials to public primary and Junior Secondary Schools in the state.

According to him, “the learning materials were generously supplied by Universal Basic Education Commission,UBEC Abuja and UNICEF.

“Universal Basic Education Commission, (UBEC )Abuja and UNICEF are complementing the efforts of the present administration in achieving its predetermined goals of repositioning the Primary and Junior Secondary Schools sub-section of Education in Zamfara State,” he said.

“The provision of Teaching and Learning Materials to Pupils in Public Primary and Junior Secondary Schools will undoubtedly contribute to the successful implementation of the basic education project.”

He stressed that basic education is a well-thought-out and timely project aimed at increasing the number of children, including adolescents, and particularly the most vulnerable who can access safe, inclusive learning, and skills development opportunities in Northwest and Northeast by 2025 Zamfara state inclusive.

He further revealed that the distribution of learning and instructional materials aligns with the sincere and committed governance of Dauda Lawal, who has prioritized education as a key focus area. “We are proud to have a government that has earned public confidence and trust,” he maintained.

“At ZSUBEB, we recognize the value of collaboration and partnership with UBEC Abuja and UNICEF. Hence, we approach programs of this nature with utmost seriousness and commitment.

“A clear testament to our commitment is evident in our recent engagement with UBEC Abuja and UNICEF, where 150 ECCDE teachers are set to undergo capacity-building training workshops on Reggio Emilia, 100 Teachers (Strengthening Teachers English Proficiency STEP), 500 P1 Teachers on Joly Phonics, 60 Headteachers on effective school leadership, 50 SSOs on effective school development and 178 Teachers on strengthening Mathematics and Science Education in Zamfara State.”

Anka said the initiative was aimed at enhancing the quality of learning and assess students’ understanding in targeted subject areas.

In her remark during the formal flag-off ceremony for the distribution of learning and teaching materials, the permanent member lll of the ZUBEB, Dr Rabiatu Musa Mafara expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Zamfara State Government under the able leadership of Governor Dauda Lawal for his commitment and support to Education in the State.

Dr Rabiatu further thanked most sincerely UBEC Abuja and UNICEF for their support in providing the funds for the project.

“We hope you will continue to provide the needed technical and financial support towards the upliftment of education in Zamfara State.“