We now export 37% of our fertilizers to US — Dangote

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote says Nigeria is now exporting 37% of its fertilizers to the United States — a major shift he credits to local innovation and investment.

“Our farmers were suffering, no fertilizers… we built from the zero level to the second-largest plant of fertilizers in the world,” he said.

“Nigeria now exports 37% of our fertilizers to the United States.”

Dangote also highlighted progress in the cement industry.

“Nigeria used to be the second-largest importer of cement in the world, and now we’ve reversed it. Nigeria now exports more cement than any other African country.”

On healthcare, he pointed to successful collaborations and results.

“In health — through our partnership with Bill — we’ve actually ended polio, and we’ve done quite a lot in nutrition,” he concluded.

