UK: Teen killed, another injured in Sheffield hit-and-run

A teenager has died and another young man has been seriously injured following a hit-and-run crash in Sheffield.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The incident happened shortly after 4:50pm on Wednesday on Staniforth Road in the Darnall area. South Yorkshire Police said a grey Audi drove towards three electric bikes, colliding with one rider.

The car then continued and struck a teenage pedestrian at high speed. Graphic CCTV footage shows the vehicle veering into the opposite carriageway before hitting the 16-year-old boy.

Despite emergency treatment, the boy later died in hospital. His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

An 18-year-old man, the rider of one of the electric bikes, remains in hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Audi fled the scene but was later arrested in Kent. The 20-year-old suspect is in custody on suspicion of murder.

Three others – a 45-year-old woman and two men aged 26 and 46 – have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector, Benjamin Wood, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This is a tragic incident in which an entirely innocent bystander, who was going about his daily business, has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones, and we remain focused on securing justice for them.

“We know that this incident will have caused concern in the local community, and we have a team of detectives working at pace to piece together the circumstances which unfolded.

“We’re aware of footage being shared online and I’d like to reiterate our message to the public to withhold from speculating or circulating videos which may cause distress to the boy’s family.

“If you have any footage, imagery or information that may help our investigation then please share this directly with us – it may form an important part of our enquiries. We are also keen to hear from the riders of two electric bikes who were in the area at the time of the incident.”

(Sky News)