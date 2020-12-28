We never apologised to anyone over Buhari’s invitation, Reps say

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Monday disclosed that it has never apologised to anyone including President Muhammadu Buhari for exercising its constitutional responsibility to the Nigerian citizens.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Honourable Benjamin Kalu, who gave the position via a statement entitled: ‘Clarification on apology to the Presidency’, dismissed the report in its entirety.

Kalu, who expressed dismay over the content of the report, stressed that the Presidency had at no point demanded for apology from the House as well.

“It has come to the knowledge of the House that a few sections of the media reported that the House apologised to the Presidency over the resolution of the House which arose from the motion sponsored by members from Borno State requesting for the invitation of the president to brief the nation on the state of insecurity in the country.

“The president or the Presidency, as the case may be, never sought for an apology from the House of Representatives for carrying out its constitutional responsibility to the Nigerian electorate.

“Where then did the media get the report that the House as an institution apologised to anyone? Media professionals are advised to uphold the ethics of their profession.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the House never apologised to anyone for exercising its constitutional mandate and the ninth Assembly of the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila will not do anything to desecrate or destroy the critical institution of democracy – the Legislature.

“We strongly believe that President Muhammadu Buhari subscribes to these democratic ethos and ideals as well,” Kalu said.