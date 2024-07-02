money from them to process their meter application, stressing that EEDC does not charge customers for meter application.

EEDC has an online meter application infrastructure in place that allows customers to apply for prepaid meters and monitor their applications seamlessly. Therefore, situations where customers would be made to pay for meter application is worrisome.

The Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu State, reacted to an announcement that is circulating on the social media aimed at defrauding its customers who are applying for meters.

According to Ezeh, the announcement is alleged to have emanated from a group known as South East Electricity Consumers Association (SEECA), signed by its National Chairman, Rev. Okechukwu Christopher Obioha JP, requesting electricity customers who are applying for prepaid meter to submit their application form to the Association with a remittance of five thousand Naira (N5,000.00) into their First Bank account (2044673039) as cost for “data and other logistics”.

He said that the management of EEDC frowns at this ugly development deliberately designed to defraud its customers, describing it as fraudulent and unacceptable.

“We call on our customers not to allow themselves to be defrauded by paying for meter application as it is illegal, inapplicable and unnecessary”.

“It is only the cost of the meter that customers are expected to pay for (under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) program), after a Demand Note must have been issued to them, having formally applied for the meter through the approved official channel”.

All that customers who want to apply for meters need to do is to simply log on to the EEDC website (www.enugudisco.com) and fill the meter application form and submit, to initiate the process. Alternatively, they can visit their respective district offices or service centers with a copy of their bills and form of identification for further assistance by the customer service representatives.

“With this note of caution, EEDC will not be liable for any financial loss by any of its customers who fall victim to this illegal activity by this group”, Ezeh warned.

He therefore warned customers to always seek clarification and make enquiries on issues of concern through the approved EEDC communication channels. These include its website (www.enugudisco.com), social media handles (Facebook, X, and Instagram), 24/7 Call Center (02084700100) or by visiting the Customer Service Unit at the District Office.