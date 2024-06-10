A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has called on the leaders and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to bury all differences and sheath their sword towards the repositioning of the party.

Fayose who spoke during a meeting with members of his Osoko Political Assembly (OPA) in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Monday noted that the party has faced a series of challenges in the past, which he said were responsible for the poor performances during election.

The PDP leader added that it is high time different tendencies and groups within the party worked together to save the party from total collapse, assuring members that he would be ready to engineer the process of ensuring unity and peace in Ekiti PDP.

Ahead of the forthcoming congresses of the party, the former governor warned leaders against ganging up against him and his supporters, noting that he would resist all attempts to sideline him in the party.

He urged leaders in the party to stop blackmailing and fighting him over his stance in supporting the All Progressives Congress administration of President Bola Tinubu and that of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, saying,” I have gone past politics of bitterness.”

According to him, the governor Oyebanji has visited him thirteen times since his inauguration, describing him as a man who has performed well and fostered unity among the leaders in the last one and half years.

He, however, said he would engage the APC-led government during the next electioneering campaign, adding,” but so far so good, the governor is doing well in the state.”

Fayose said, “One thing you can’t take away from me is the fact that I governed this state for two terms and that confers leadership on me because of my experience. By the Grace of God, I have always played that role but you can’t please everybody.

“I am now 65 years of age, so I don’t want anything, I don’t want any position and I don’t expect everybody to like me but the fact remains my duty is to ensure this party comes back to life.

“In Ekiti state, we have another congress ahead and the congress is for some to win and lose. Whoever wins this congress, should be magnanimous and love everybody.

“Let me equally say that no group can do it alone; either Ayodele Ayodele group or Biodun Olujimi group or Duro Faseyi, nobody can do it alone, we need to bury our differences and come together.

“I have won election twice for the PDP in this state and whatever people say, I know I have done my part and I shall continue to try my best but above all, let us all come together, the stakes are high and nobody knows tomorrow.”

On the criticism over his relationship with Governor Oyebanji and his support for Tinubu during the 2023 elections, he said, “Our position when we supported President Bola Tinubu where people blackmail us that we are members of APC, was based on principle.

“I have no apology for anyone for my decision to support President Tinubu. Asiwaju remains our kinsman and to the best of my knowledge he is doing his best for the country.

“Some of our people we go a little further and blackmail me that Governor Biodun Oyebanji is always coming to meet me, some will say I have soft spot for the governor but one thing I will say is that I have gone beyond politics of bitterness that I will have to destroy people just because I want to take their position or my party, you won’t find me there.

“When we get to an election year, we will slug it out but so far so good, the gentleman (Oyebanji) is trying, he is uniting the state because without peace you can’t do anything. If someone (governor) comes to my house 13 times, will I say he should go out of my house? It is not possible.

“When the other former governors were in the office, we were all fighting each other but Oyebanji has shown a kind of politics of embracing everybody. The current governor so far has done well and we can’t crucify him because this is not an election year or season.

“We can’t destroy him because we want to take his position, it is only God that gives power and if PDP does not come together, it will be too bad because we will rather remain a party for political reasons and not for government.”

