Atiku Galadima- Maiduguri

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno has said having realized its mistakes in the just concluded presidential and national assemblies elections, it had now strategized to unseat the incumbent Governor of the state, Babagana Zulum, in the upcoming gubernatorial elections.

The PDP governorship candidate, Mohammed Jajari, stated this at a news conference in Maiduguri on Monday, saying, “we have learned a lot of lessons in the last elections and we assured the good people of Borno that most of these flaws will be rectified to win the upcoming elections on Saturday.”

He noted that the February 25 election was flawed with many irregularities, including inflating of votes, change of result sheets, and the failure to use BVAS machines in most of the polling units in Borno state.

According to him, “elections were supposedly free and fair, but that was not what we witnessed, the elections were flaws with a lot of irregularities, BVAS were not working, inflated voted in polling units, changed of results and so many other flaws.”

“Most of these flaws were lack of agents in polling units, inward collation centres, local government collation centres and at the state collation centre.”

“We have been robbed and will challenge the result before the court.”

Jajari explained that all stakeholders and officials of the PDP in Borno had been holding consultative and strategic meetings on how to unseat Zulum.

“Having consultative meetings with the party officials and stakeholders, candidates and supporters, when we all put our heads together and correct these mistakes.”

“We will deliver Borno to PDP,” he said.

On Saturday, he urged his party supporters to come out en mass and vote for PDP in the forthcoming gubernatorial and state House of Assemblies elections.