Biola Azeez, Ilorin

Kwara state chapter of the Labour Party has said that it has no plan to merge the party’s structures with that of other political parties in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the state chairman of the party. Mr. Kehinde Rotimi, said that the party remained intact as one indivisible entity.

According to him the party members are optimistic that their candidates would emerge victorious in the forthcoming election.

Mr. Rotimi also said that those thinking of the idea of merger did not mean well for the party.

It is recalled that some members of the Coalition of Peter Obi Support Groups (CPO) in Kwara state on Wednesday raised the alarm over alleged plot by some candidates and leaders of the party in the state to negotiate collapse of political structure of both the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the party, OBIDATTI structure, with a political party, ahead of the Saturday presidential elections.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, secretary of the CPO in the state, Mr. Omoniyi Idowu and the state Lead Coordinator, (M&E) of the group, Mr. Aloysius Nwora, flanked by some other leaders of the group, said that they had never and would never collapse their structure or form any alliance with any political party or group of people “to sell the OBIDATTI mandate”.

The CPO leaders, who said that

the group comprised of over 20 support groups in the state, “all working day and night tirelessly towards success of the OBIDATTI 2023 Mandate”, added that they are disappointed with the party leaders and candidates of the party on allegations levelled against them.

“We the entire members of Coalition of PETER OBI support group, Kwara chapter wishes to express our disappointment with some Leaders of Labour Party and some greedy candidates who are going around negotiating the collapse of the OBIDATTI structure in Kwara state.

“We hereby appeal to members of the general public who have decided to cast their vote for OBIDATTI come 25th February, 2023 to ignore whoever may misguide the public between now and before election and stand firm with us for a New Nigeria. We also advise the greedy individuals who are involved in this dishonest activities to desist from the act”.