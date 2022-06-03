We are not responsible for Kaduna train attack says, Ansaru

The Jama’ar Ansarul Muslimina fi Biladi Sudan known as Ansaru has said they were not responsible for the recent train attack on Abuja /Kaduna train route in March as being claimed by the attackers.

In a statement distributed to the residents and motorists plying the Birnin Gwari road on Thursday titled,’ Message to Nigerian Government and the Citizens ‘ in Hausa obtained and translated by the Saturday Tribune in English on Friday, the group distanced itself from the train attack.

According to the group, the main essence of their group is they work for Allah by protecting Islam and Muslims who have been cheated and oppressed.

They also claim that they don’t kill anyhow and they don’t abduct anyhow unless they are sure a person is a kafir (infidel) or an oppressor.

They also claim Abu Barra is not their leader, saying, at the appropriate time they will disclose the name of their leader to the public.

They maintained that their mission is to defend Islam from the wicked Nigerian government and other black African countries.





Recall, in a recent security update, the state governor, Nasir El-rufai has confirmed the presence of the group in two LGAs of the state, namely Giwa and Birnin-Gwari.

In the same vein, the chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Kasai in an interview with the Saturday Tribune on Friday confirmed the receipt of the statement.

According to him, ‘our coordinators from some of the wards intimated us that the Ansaru group came on motorcycles and dropped the pamphlets in their various communities as well as to motorists.

‘ We asked them to bring the pamphlet to us as you can see, he declared.

Full text :

‘In the name of Allah the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

‘Message To Nigerian Government and the Citizens ‘

‘We are Jama’ar Ansarul Muslimina fi Biladi Sudan. We want to inform you that the attack on Kaduna-Abuja Train is not by us, even though the attackers claimed our group’s name. It is not everyone that we used to attack.

‘ Our mission is to work for Allah by protecting Islam and Muslims who are being cheated/oppressed. Our group’s aim is to become defenders of Islam and Muslims from the wicked Nigerian Government and other black African countries.

‘ The name claimed by the Kaduna-Abuja Train attackers is really our group’s name but Abul Barra is not the leader of our group ( Jama’ar Ansarul Muslimina fi Biladi Sudan). Our group does not concern much about making propaganda. Anytime we so wish, we will reveal to the public the name of our group leader and its mission.

‘We want the general public to understand that we don’t kill anyhow and is not everyone we used to abduct unless if we are sure that he is a Kafir or an oppressor.

‘ Even if you bathe with money because of your wealth, we don’t care unless what is for Allah and we must protect people against oppressors to the best of our ability.

‘Members of the public should also understand that, in the process of protecting Islam and the right of Muslims, we can be right or wrong but our wrongdoing would not be deliberate.

‘ At this juncture, we are concluding by praying for peace to be upon the faithful.

‘ From Jama’ar Ansarul Muslimina fi Biladi Sudan.

