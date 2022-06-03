I am not an emperor, says Abiodun after Tinubu’s comment

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Friday, said he is not an emperor by any chance and that the political seat he currently occupies is neither his family inheritance.

Abiodun might apparently be reacting to comments made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while addressing the State delegates, on Thursday, that he was instrumental to the emergence of Abiodun in the build-up to the 2019 general election.

Tinubu said, “Look at this one seated behind me, Dapo, he wouldn’t have become governor without my support.”

Abiodun in a tweet on Friday wrote, “I am not an emperor by any chance and this is not my family inheritance.

“I am holding this position in trust for all the people of this state and I have vowed to be fair, just and equitable and this is the solemn agreement I made between the Almighty God and myself.”

