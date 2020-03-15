We are committed to creating conducive religious atmosphere, Gombe gov assures

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has assured people of the state that his administration is committed to creating a conducive atmosphere for the religious practice among the faithful of the various religions especially the two dominant ones just as he calls for prayers against Coronavirus and other global challenges.

The governor was speaking at the closing of the 22nd 3-day annual Men Fellowship Conference of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Gombe District Church Council, (DCC) held in Deba, Yamaltu/Deba LGA of the state on Sunday.

Inuwa Yahaya also reiterated his commitment to providing the conducive atmosphere and freedom of religious practice among adherents of different religions for the sustenance of peace and understanding in the state.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Mr Julius Ishaya Lepes, called for intensive prayers for the nation and Gombe State in particular.

He said: “It is only through prayers that the world can overcome some of the present-day challenges such as insecurity and the novel Coronavirus pandemic that has devastated the Global health sector.”

He further requested the Christian faithful to intensify prayers for continuous peaceful co-existence amongst the people of the state.

While enlisting the support and cooperation of the Clergy and the followers in his quest to build a cohesive and prosperous Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya reiterated his government’s commitment to providing dividends of democracy to all sections regardless of political or religious considerations.

While delivering his sermon at the conference, the Guest Speaker, Reverend Habu Audu, who is also the Gombe DCC Assistant Secretary, admonished Christians gathering not to use their might or power to suppress the weak but to always seek for the guidance of the holy spirit for them to succeed in life.

The Gombe DCC Chairman, Reverend James Dangombe and the ECWA Men Fellowship Chairman, Elder Fatika Musa, urged the participants to apply what they have learnt from the conference to improve the spiritual growth of their families as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor.