We are clearing your rot, APC replies PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the claim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it was appropriating the glory for the projects initiated by the erstwhile ruling party.

The PDP in a statement listed the ongoing railways projects and certain federal roads being completed as its initiatives.

The APC in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said the focus of the present administration was to complete abandoned projects and not indulge in vain glorification.

“Again, the PDP alleges that the APC administration is claiming projects executed by them, but without naming any of such projects to support their bogus allegations.

“Perhaps, the PDP is referring to the litany of abandoned projects it left behind all over the country despite spending 16 years in power and receiving unprecedented earnings when crude oil sold for as high as $150 per barrel.

“The President Buhari government from inception took a good, progressive, patriotic and apolitical decision to complete the abandoned projects and Nigerians have been the ultimate beneficiaries.

“In addition, huge legacy projects being executed by the APC-led administration include the Second Niger Bridge which is set to be completed in 2022, the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan dual carriageway, the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano dual carriageway, the Abuja-Akwangwa-Lafiya-Makurdi highway which is being reconstructed and dualised.

“The initiation, completion and commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan twin-track railway line are another of such landmark projects delivered by the APC administration, even as more are underway.

“The PDP federal government failed to complete the Abuja-Kaduna railway line, which the President Buhari government completed and commissioned for the benefit of Nigerians.

“PDP needs to be reminded that It was because of its failures that Nigerians rejected it twice, in 2015 and 2019. This loss is obviously still haunting the PDP and has caused disarray within its ranks and created irreconcilable divisions. ”

It equally faulted the declaration by the Governors on the platform of the PDP who at the weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom capital accused the ruling party of huge loans which have increased the nation debt profile.

The APC argued that the loans were being judiciously spent on visible projects unlike what it called the 16 years profligacy of the PDP

“On their parts, PDP governors have prioritised their frequent weekend jamborees, recently held in Akwa Ibom State where they waste scarce state resources. Some of these PDP governors are owing workers salaries and have refused to pay pensioners. The case of Benue and Taraba states stands out.

“A communique by the PDP governors queried loans procured by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. If the APC government has taken loans, it has been invested in visible infrastructure projects across the country as opposed to past PDP administrations where loans were diverted to private pockets.”

