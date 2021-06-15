CBN urged to capture graduates of colleges of agric in anchor borrowers programme

The National Committee of Heads of Colleges of Agriculture and Related Disciplines (NACHCARD) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to empower graduates of Colleges of Agriculture and Related Disciplines through its various intervention programmes.

NACHCARD said if the graduates are empowered in programmes such as the Anchor Borrowers programme (ABP), it will accelerate the achievement of food security and the diversification of the economy.

This is contained in a Communique issued at the end of the 59th meeting of the National Committee of The Heads of Colleges of Agriculture and Related Disciplines (NACHCARD) held at the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, Abuja.

The Communique was signed by Dr Egbenya Shaibu-Imodagbe and Dr Oluyemi Akande, on behalf of the Communique Drafting Committee.

NACHCARD commended President Muhammadu Buhari, Ministers of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, the Executive Secretary, ARCN, and Professor Garba Sharubutu for their efforts in evolving policies for the improvement of agricultural sector development in Nigeria.

The policies include, the establishment of outreach centres in some Federal Colleges of Agriculture, development of a model for the creation of entrepreneurship development centers in Colleges of Agriculture.

Others are the review of the scheme and conditions of service for Agricultural Research Institutes and Colleges of Agriculture in Nigeria, support from the Ministry on collaboration with international donor agencies for the improvement of the agricultural research system in Nigeria.

“NACHCARD observed that much impart will be created if graduates from Colleges of Agriculture & Related Disciplines are empowered through the CBN driven agricultural intervention programmemes such as anchor borrowers to accelerate achievements of food security and diversification of the economy,” 2 the Communique noted.

NACHCARD also appreciated the efforts of the Ministers of Agriculture and the Executive Secretary of ARCN in promoting policies to improve National Agricultural Research Systems through Adopted Villages, Schools and Extension Activities to re-position the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

NACHCARD also commended the Federal Government for the re-reinstatement of overhead budgets of the Colleges and observed that this has lessened the hardships in the running of these Colleges.

NACHCARD noted the need to ensure that their graduates are integrated into government policies and programmemes and called for synergy in the activities and collaboration between the Colleges, Research Institutes, ARCN and the Ministry in the area of training and capacity building.

The Communique urged Colleges of Agriculture and Related Disciplines to strengthen their internally generated revenue by establishing consultancy services in addition to entrepreneurship development centres.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.