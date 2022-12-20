Water resources ministry created 7,766 jobs, empowered 600,835 persons since 2019 – Minister

The ministry of water resources has said that over 16,648 have been gainfully employed in the Water sector since 2019.

Minister of water resources, Suleiman Adamu said this while interacting with newsmen in Abuja.

Adamu said the existing job in the sector was 8,882, in 2019, however, with the various projects executed in the sector by the ministry, the job created almost doubled bringing the figure to 16,648.

He further stated that the ministry welfare programme also doubled its reach to Nigerians as it raised its empowerment programme to cover over 1m persons.

Adamu in a document presented on job creation said: ” In line with Mr President’s directive to actively collaborate with the private sector to create a large number of well-paying jobs for Nigerian youths, the Ministry has increased the number of jobs created from 8,882 in 2019 to over 16,648 in 2022.

“The ministry has also empowered 626,642 persons in 2019 to over 1,227,477 persons in 2022 towards the realization of Mr President’s June 12 promise to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.”

