At the pre-launch press conference held at the Livespot Entertainment Centre in Lagos, Tiwa Savage, the acclaimed Nigerian artiste, unveiled the inspiration behind her latest cinematic endeavour, “Water & Garri.”

During the conference, the Afrobeat sensation candidly shared that the idea for the movie came to her while she was drunk.

She recounted, “I said this before, this is an idea I had in my head when I was drunk in my room, and when I brought the idea to my amazing team, they didn’t make me feel stupid. They actually just said this is a brilliant idea.”

Recall that Tiwa Savage had in the past revealed that acting was her first love but she switched to music because of a man.

The film, which debuted on Prime Video, features Tiwa Savage in a leading role and was directed by Meji Alabi.

Produced by Everything Savage and Unbound Studios, “Water & Garri” takes viewers on a journey through the story of Aisha, a young woman who returns home from the UK to find her hometown in Cape Coast, Ghana, vastly transformed from the one she left behind.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GoldMyneVibes (@goldmynevibes)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE