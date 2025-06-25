Watch out for these elements if you are vulnerable to asthma attack

Asthma is a chronic lung disease caused by inflammation and muscle tightening around the airways which makes it harder to breathe. It affects people of all ages and symptoms include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and chest tightness. There is a consensus that dust is a major trigger, especially during the dry season and harmattan.

Though many people think dust is the only thing that can trigger the condition, there are many other things and factors that can trigger asthma. These other triggers are sneaky and may not be obvious. They include:

Air fresheners: Whether it is sprayed or plugged into the wall, air fresheners can leave you sneezing and wheezing as many of these products mask odors rather than get rid of them.

Spices like cinnamon, garlic, cumin, cardamom and other spices can liven up all kinds of dull dishes. But for some people, these can also set off an allergic reaction. Spices are also commonly used in cosmetics, and since specific spices may not always appear on product labels, they can be hard to avoid. Cinnamon and garlic are two of the more common triggers of allergic reactions; generally, the hotter the spice, the stronger the reaction.

Paint: Fumes can trigger asthma and allergy attacks. The solution is to find paints and other products certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundations

Fruit: If grass pollen or ragweed in the air makes you feel miserable, you may have something called “oral allergy syndrome.” Some fruits may bother you, too. When that happens, your body mistakes certain natural chemicals in things like apples, pears, bananas, and peaches for the pollens that cause your allergies. The result: an itchy mouth and scratchy throat. In some cases, the allergy can become more severe, so check with an allergist if you start tingling after having some fruit.

Pain relievers: Many people with asthma are sensitive to aspirin and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and such medications can trigger a severe asthma attack.

Wine: Some people are allergic to food additives such as the sulfites found in wine and the nitrates found in processed meats. Sulfites can set off asthma attacks in people sensitive to these chemicals while nitrates tend to cause hives and itching.

Wood Smoke: Fires churn out plenty of irritating particles and gases that can set off asthma or allergies.

Chlorine: Some people are sensitive to chlorine or have a mild skin reaction to it, though it’s not a true allergy. Spending a lot of time in chlorinated pools and hot tubs could possibly make you more likely to get asthma or related allergies.

