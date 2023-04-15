Because my father died from Prostate cancer, I am worried in case I will also have the disease. Kindly let me know the warning signs for the ailment. I am 60 years of age.

Hassan (by SMS)

The warning signs of prostate cancer may include: Difficulty urinating or a weak urine flow: This is often the first sign of prostate cancer. It may be difficult to start urinating or you may have a weak urine flow. Blood in the urine or semen may be a sign of prostate cancer. It is important to see a doctor if you notice blood in your urine or semen. Pain or discomfort in the pelvic area: Prostate cancer can cause pain or discomfort in the pelvic area. This may be felt in the lower back, hips, or thighs. Erectile dysfunction: Erectile dysfunction may be a sign of prostate cancer. It is important to see a doctor if you experience erectile dysfunction. Unexplained weight loss: Unexplained weight loss may be a sign of prostate cancer. If you are losing weight without trying, see a doctor. If you experience any of these warning signs, it is important to see a doctor. Your doctor may perform a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test or a digital rectal exam (DRE) to check for prostate cancer. These tests can detect prostate cancer at an early stage when it is most treatable. In addition to getting regular check-ups, there are things you can do to reduce your risk of prostate cancer. Eating a healthy diet that is low in fat and high in fruits and vegetables can help reduce your risk. Regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight can also help reduce your risk. In conclusion, it is pertinent to note that early detection is key to successful treatment. It is therefore important to see a doctor if you experience any of these warning signs. By taking care of your health through regular check-ups, a healthy diet, and exercise, you can reduce your risk of prostate cancer and live a long, healthy life.

