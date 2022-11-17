Wale Oke tasks stakeholders on quality university education at maiden convocation

Stakeholders across the nation have been tasked with the provision of quality university education as a capital intensive project.

The founder/chancellor of Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, a faith-based tertiary institution founded by the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, Bishop (Dr) Francis Wale Oke, stated this at the weekend during the maiden convocation ceremony of the university.

A total of 96 students graduated from various departments of the institution, with nine bagging first class; 41 second class upper division; 39 second class lower division and seven with third class.

While saying that the nation is facing a tough time with the 2023 general elections around the corner, he said now is to address issues that are of importance to the stability of the nation.

He also stressed the need to decide on how best to salvage the nation from decay.

Bishop Oke, who is also the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), urged the electorate to vote wisely during the 2023 general elections, saying that their votes can deliver Nigeria and Nigerians from slavery; kidnapping, poverty, corruption and other societal vices.

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Julius Kola Oloke, while commending the founder for adequately funding the university, disclosed that the National Universities Commission (NUC) had approved a new set of programmes for the university namely: software engineering, mass communication, international relations, cyber security and procurement management

Oloke also said that in a bid to upgrade its efforts on academic and professional relationships, Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on academic collaborations had been signed with organisations such as the Medical University, Dominican City, Caribbean Island and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, while others are being processed.

He said that the university had not only accorded priority to entrepreneurship to groom its students on how to become employers of labour upon graduation but also to vocational training to dig up their areas of specialisation which could be commercialised.

The vice chancellor also affirmed the stand of the institution on research and innovation as the university exposed its students to different ranges of outstanding research projects, while infrastructure development as well as training and workshops in the institution were not left out, among other activities.

The pro-chancellor/chairman, Governing Council, Dr Samson Omobayo Adegoke, commended the members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and the governing council of the university for the immense contribution to the rapid growth of the university as well as the doggedness and patience of the graduands during the period of their academic journey in the university.

The founder of the university, Bishop (Dr) Wale Oke and two other prominent Nigerians bagged honourary degrees at the ceremony.