WACL begins grading of Ajaokuta Itobe road in Kogi

The West African Ceramics Limited (WACL) says it is working hard to ease the sufferings of motorists plying the Ajaokuta Ofunene Itobe road with the ongoing grading.

Mr Baskar Rao, General Manager of the WACL stated this after the company received a certificate of credence from the National Association of Kogi State Youths in the area of Employment and Corporate Social Responsibility.

The GM said the company has already completed work on the ASCO bridge that was washed away during the rains last year, while works he added is equally on going on the Oguru to Ofunene road by the company.

He said that the work ongoing on the Ofunene Ajoaokuta to the bridge Itobe head include grading and proper lateriting, said the company is using the Corporate Social Responsibility to ease the plight of the sufferings of motorists.

He disclosed that the days when development are left in the hands of the Government alone has come and gone, said though the contract for the repair of Ofunene to Itobe had since been awarded by the Federal Government, the WACL deemed it necessary to offer the needed palliative in reducing the sufferings of Nigerians who are motorists.

The GM disclosed that the organization has concluded arrangement for the take-off of it Technical College, which he noted would help train youths to acquire the needed skills.

He described the investment in the youths through skills acquisition, empowerment, employment and scholarship as a deliberate efforts, said any investment in the youth is for a rewarding future.

He commended President Mohammadu Buhari for his massive investment in agriculture, said agriculture has the capacity of providing gainful employment in an era where white-collar jobs are long gone.

He described investment in food and agriculture as the way to go insisting that aside providing jobs, it would provide finance and reduce youths Restiveness in the society.

The GM commended the Youths for the certificate of credence, saying it is a policy to provide employment and other corporate social responsibilities to the host community.

Earlier Destiny Ibrahim, President of National Association of Kogi Youths disclosed that having watched the employment policies of the WACL which favours the indigenes as well as their efforts in providing corporate social responsibilities, have chosen to honor the organization.

