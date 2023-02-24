The General Overseer of The Gospel Faith Mission International, (GOFAMINT), Pastor (Dr) Oludele Abina has asked Nigerians to vote according to their conscience.

This is just as he urged his members of voting age to go all out and vote in the February, 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections as well as the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections on 11th March 2023.

Dr Abina urges members to vote according to their own conscience, they must avoid any form of cash inducement while exercising this all-important civic duty.

“While at the polling units, you must conduct yourselves peacefully and avoid joining in the unnecessary argument.

“You should be observant all through their stay during the exercise to avoid being caught up in any crisis.

“Finally, it is our earnest prayer as a church of God that God shall cause men and women who will favour his people and enthrone righteousness to emerge in these elections, from the President to the lowest elect,” Dr Abina said.