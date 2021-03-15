Vigilante group kills nine bandits, arrests four others in Niger

At least nine bandits were killed on Sunday at Fapo community near Gulu in Aza community of Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State while four others were also arrested.

The incident which occurred on Sunday at about 12 noon when two persons allegedly going to pay ransom for the kidnap of their relations to the bandits coincidentally met in a nearby forest.

They were said to be communicating with the bandits via telephone on the description and direction to follow in order to deliver the money.

The bandits had sent those going to pay ransom to buy rice, bread, semovita and recharge cards when they met the vigilante members.

On sighting them, the vigilantes asked them to go back.

An insider source told our reporter that the vigilantes reinforced for more members and attacked the bandits leading to an exchange of gunfire which lasted for several hours.

Nigerian Tribune further learnt that the vigilante group later reinforced again and launched the search for the fleeing kidnappers to effect their arrests if possible.

A resident of Gulu who spoke with our reporter over the telephone said on Saturday night a woman appeared in the town allegedly without her clothes, after escaping from the kidnappers’ hideout due to rainfall.

The resident who craved anonymity said the woman had escaped during a rainfall after she was left with three other women and about four men who were tied to trees by the bandits.

Insider sources added that the naked woman on her arrival in Gulu was hosted by the District Head of Gulu where she narrated in detail her ordeal.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached for confirmation as at the time of this report.

