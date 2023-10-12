Popular Nigerian skitmaker Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu, better known as Sabinus, has revealed why he cut off his dread.

In a recent video, during an interview, he explained why he decided to shave his signature dreadlocks after many years.

Sabinus, who was previously known for his unusual black dreadlocks, lately went for a clean-shaven, low-cut appearance.

He confessed that he had worn his dreadlocks for a long time, which had gradually become a significant hindrance for him, as it interfered with his ability to think well.

Sabinus added that low-cut was the hairstyle upon which he became famous. He just began wearing dreadlocks after gaining celebrity.

Watch Video below:

