He made this known in a viral video shared on Monday.

He said in Pidgin English, “Some of una police go slap una, una go come Instagram to explain. You know how many police I don tear slap?

“They say because you be Fela pikin’ You no know to say na because Jesus be God pikin e fit die for you?

You must know who you are before you make your move. So, I make my move because I know who I am…

The Police Service Commission ordered the singer’s arrested for assaulting a policeman on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos State.

Credit: Afri-tv news