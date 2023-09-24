Nigerian artiste Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, also known as Bella Shmurda, on Saturday led the candlelight procession of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka MohBad, in Canada.

Addressing fans at the procession, Shmurda first described the deceased as his ‘brother, friend, and guy.’

He also disclosed that he was abroad when his friend died and not long after, he received a call from his mother asking him not to return to the country yet.

Shmurda thanked everyone who joined the procession, adding that they will keep seeking justice for the death of the ‘Peace’ Crooner.

“This person is my brother, my guy, is my best friend. It’s really sad.

“I had just left Nigeria barely three days after I received the call saying MohBad had died. My mom pleaded with me not to return to Nigeria yet. I understand her.

“God bless you wherever you are MohBad. I don’t know what to say.

“Thank you one for coming and Justice for MohBad,” Bella Shmurda said.

MohBad died on Tuesday, September 12, at the age of 27.

Watch Video:





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Enugu: Police neutralise 3 IPOB/ESN hoodlums, recover firearms, cutlasses

The Police Command in Enugu State has neutralised three Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) hoodlums in their hideouts within Ezioha Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area in Enugu State..…..

No coup attempt in Congo Brazzaville — Moungalla

The Congolese Government has quashed rumours of a coup attempt against President Denis Nguesso. Thierry Moungalla, the country’s Minister of Information, spoke via a tweet on the X platform, formerly Twitter on Sunday....….…

FG to construct super highways on Abuja-Lagos, Port Harcourt-Lagos

Federal Government of Nigeria is planning two super highways across the country through a Public Private Partnership scheme. Minister of Work Dave Umahi disclosed this to the State House Correspondents on Sunday after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja….……

Shaibu locked out from Government House

The fight between Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Monday, took another twist as the deputy governor was prevented from entering the State Government House, apparently on the order of Obaseki.....…