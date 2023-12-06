Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable, recently informed his fans that his current booking fee has surged to N10 million ($10,000) per show.

Portable revealed an increase in his booking fee in a viral video posted on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, 6th December, 2023.

This announcement follows closely on the heels of the singer’s notable appearance at the UK Fashion Awards alongside British rapper Skepta, where he had the chance to meet singer Tiwa Savage.

Expanding on his new fee structure, Portable disclosed that the N10 million charge extends beyond live performances and now encompasses fees for collaborations with other artists, participation in music videos, ambassadorship deals, and more.

Regarding the financial arrangements, Portable emphasised that only 10% of the N10 million, which amounts to N1 million, will be allocated to any intermediary facilitating show bookings on his behalf.

Portable declared his intention to associate himself with affluent individuals exclusively, expressing a shift in his professional preferences.

He expressed that such connections would contribute to his prosperity, emphasising his disinterest in dealings with those less privileged.

According to Portable, the wealthy are inclined to assist each other, while the less affluent tend to harbour envy rather than support.

