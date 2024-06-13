Former National Vice Chairman for the North West region of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Salihu Lukman has claimed that the APC can only win the 2027 election if it rigs it.

He made these remarks during an appearance on the Sunrise Daily program on Channels TV on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Lukman expressed that, given the country’s current circumstances, no citizen would willingly vote for the APC in the upcoming election.

He stated, “I do not have access to him. That is why I said I am going back to the trenches. The beauty of democracy is the fact that we are all free.

Under democracy, I have the constitutional right to mobilize people, and we have to start the process of organising.

ALSO READ: Three die, one injured as another mining site collapses in Niger

The issue, really, is that everybody is waiting for who will bell the cat. For me, we have to break that ice and give people the confidence to come together.

I have said it, I don’t hide it. APC, as it is now, and its government can only win the election in 2027 if they rig.

Based on what is going on, I don’t see how citizens can willingly go and vote for APC. Already, it’s sociological knowledge.”