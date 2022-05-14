Victims Support Fund makes multi-million naira donations to Kogi State

Victims Support Find (VSF)/TY Danjuma has donated multi-million naira food items, solar power boreholes and medical items to health cares across Kogi State.

Items donated by the group include food items such as Rice, Garri, Palm oil, Salt, and Vegetable oil to 3,000 households, solar powered boreholes and medical items to health cares across the state.

The State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, who received the team into the state flagged off, commissioned the distribution of relief materials and one of the solar powered borehole at Government Girls Secondary School, Sarkin Noma in Lokoja,

The Deputy Governor thanked the team esp its chairman, TY Danjuma, for considering the people of the state for such a laudable gesture, saying that the relief materials and the water provided would go along way in providing succour and hope.

Presenting the relief materials, the Chairperson, Taskforce of Victims Support Fund VSF, Mrs Toyosi-Akerele Ogunsuji, said that the gesture was aimed at giving succour to victims of the virus.

In her words, “We understand there are no internally Displaced persons (IDPs) in Kogi State, but because of our dedication and commitment, we are today in Kogi State having initiated projects which will help to touch lives of the rural poor in Kogi.”

Hajia Fatima Salihu, the Principal of Government Girls Secondary School Sarkin Noma, where a borehole was selected for commissioning described the gesture as a huge relief to the school and the surrounding community.

The Principal thanked TY Danjuma, for his humanitarian services through the VSF, and wished him more of God’s Grace to do more for mankind.

The facilitator and focal person of the huge multi-naira donation to the state , Strategist to Government, Dr Ronke Bello, in her votes of thanks simply said “It’s a great day, especially when you see smiles on the faces of the people.”

