VeliServices Take Sportsbook Platform to Congo with PariDirect

VeliServices is partnering with Paridirect sportsbook and casino platform to launch a sportsbook platform in the Congolese market. The company has announced plans to expand into a promising African country. The B2B2C company recently formed a partnership with Paridirect, which inspired it to invest in the Pan-African iGaming market.

Gia Janashvili, a VeliServices co-founder and majority shareholder of the PariDirect sportsbook and casino platform licensed in and operating from Congo, is intrigued by the investment. Congo, he believes, is one of the most promising iGaming markets. However, it has largely gone unnoticed because most sportsbook providers focus on established markets, particularly West Africa and South Africa. Despite being relatively new, the Congolese iGaming market is thriving, thanks to improved conditions that are facilitating the boom. It is especially beneficial to modify the regulatory framework in order to establish a licensing process.

The One-of-a-Kind Congo iGaming Market

In the past, iGaming platforms took a generalized market approach. The players who utilized such platforms uniformly appreciated their features since they were relatively few and equally dull. There was little reason to go to one and ignore the other.

In contrast, players now have a plethora of reasons to prefer one iGaming platform over another. For starters, several reputable and internationally renowned iGaming companies serve the African market. In today’s local market, players can easily switch between sportsbook platforms. Second, the modern African punters are forward-thinking. The gaming operators keep introducing new games and improving user experiences. The proactive gamers keep taking advantage of such diversity. Learning about these trends has pushed iGaming companies to implement customer retention strategies.

VeliServices is collaborating with Paridirect to provide exceptional iGaming experiences for Congolese players. Janashvili explained that players in Congo require a unique approach that takes their needs and preferences into account. Congo, as an African market, necessitates a customized iGaming platform that provides a targeted experience and appeals to the region’s distinct culture.





The Crucial Elements to Consider in the African Market

One of the factors VeliServices will consider when customizing the iGaming platform is internet access. According to Gia Janashvili, the sportsbook platform will consider the possibility of high fees discouraging players from using the services. To that end, the platform will be available on data-efficient browsers to reduce data consumption. The company will also use other methods to save players money on unnecessary internet costs, such as developing a version of the platform that provides limited but adequate access to casino games and sports betting. Eliminating the ‘auto-refresh’ feature will also save data plans for users.

VeliServices will also take into account people’s preferences when collecting bets. Some market participants prefer to collect bets online, while others prefer to do so in person. The platform will allow bets to be collected both online and at physical points of sale. Each channel will have its own method for completing the activity. However, the platform will be simplified enough so that users can easily place and collect their bets, either online or in person.

Gia Janashvili has stated that the iGaming platform will also consider offline betting. The internet connection is poor in some areas of the country, necessitating an alternative. A player may also want to place a bet but is unable to do so due to distance from a physical point of sale or a lack of a suitable data plan. Using an Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code, the iGaming platform will provide access to betting services. The dedicated code will allow players to access betting information via text messages, ensuring that they are not inconvenienced during the betting process.

Taking Over Africa’s iGaming Market

One of VeliServices’ many projects in Africa is providing iGaming services in Congo. The company is well-known for its success in the European and American markets. However, the company’s expansion to the pan-African market has resulted from realizing the potential of the market. VeliServices founder, Gia Janashvili, sees the future of iGaming in Africa, especially in its populous youth demographic.

VeliServices is on a mission to seize opportunities in Africa’s iGaming market. The continent’s iGaming market is thriving, as it is in most other parts of the world. The COVID-19 pandemic, as well as changes in relevant regulations in several countries, have had a positive impact on the market as they have highlighted the convenience offered by enterprises well-established in digital spaces.

Final Word

The majority of iGaming companies have made investments in high-income countries. VeliServices, on the other hand, hopes to thrive by expanding into the promising markets of low-income countries, including African states. It has not been easy to do so in highly differentiated markets. However, using the B2B2C approach has resulted in the company’s success in a number of countries. The same thing is likely to occur in Congo and other target countries. VeliServices and the players who will benefit from its innovative services have a bright future.