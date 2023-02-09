By Igbonaka Chukwu

The Enugu State Police Command said the woman caught in a viral video allegedly selling Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs), to prospective voters at N1,000 each at Emene Primary School in the state capital and her accomplice, a staff of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been apprehended and arraigned in court.

The police identified the principal suspect as Chinwendu Nnamani, aged 41, while the INEC staff, Nkiruka Patience Obinna, aged 38, who allegedly gave her the cards for distribution to the actual owners, was also charged.

According to a statement by the state Police Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the suspects were apprehended by detectives on January 31, 2023 but were arraigned in court after investigation was concluded on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chinwendu Nnamani was caught on video allegedly selling the PVCs.

The statement reads: “Police Detectives serving in the State Criminal Investigation Department of Enugu State Command, on 31/01/2023, arrested the female suspect, one Chinwendu Nnamani aged 41, involved in the viral social media video clip, in which she is seen and alleged to be selling INEC Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) at the sum of one thousand naira (N1,000.00), at Emene Enugu.

“Also arrested is one Nkiruka Patience Obinna aged 38, identified as an INEC Staff and alleged to have given the said cards to the first suspect for distribution to the actual owners.

“Investigation has been concluded, the case charged to court, in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, and the suspects arraigned accordingly.

“The suspects were granted bail and the case adjourned to 15/02/2023 for further hearing.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE