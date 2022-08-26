Vanguards Academy graduates 96, produces 8 Qur’an, 3 hadith memorisers

A faith-based private school, Vanguards Academy, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, last Saturday, graduated a total of 96 students who have completed their secondary education.

The number is the highest in the history of the school founded on September 28, 2002.

Eight of the graduating students completed the memorisation of the Noble Qur’an while three committed to memory the popular 40 hadith in the collection of Imam An-Nawawi.

They are Yahya Muaz, Maryam Shuaib-Osunleke, Lukman Maryam Asake, Huseinah Ettu, Najiyyah AbdurRahman, Khadijah Oyesanmi, Fayruz Adams and AbdurRahman Ismail, who also memorised 40 hadith of An-Nawawi, alongside two others, Abdullahi Gabadeen and Umar AbdulGaniy.

AbdurRahman Ismail, a science student, emerged with the most outstanding results in the West African Senior School Certificate (WASSCE) and scored 345 in the 2022 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, representing the second best in the history of the school.

Ismail was the cynosure of all eyes as he mounted the podium and recited the Qur’an with a melodious voice.

Clad in Arabian traditional attire, the 17-year-old described the feeling of graduation as “interesting, thrilling and mind-blowing.”

He said “Allah really assisted me a lot and Alhamdulillah for the accomplishment. It required a lot of sacrifices and I tried to create time.”

The chairman of the school’s management board, Dr Zafaran Adeniyi, described the 2022 graduation as unique and a unifying factor for the students.

“There is solidarity among them. Secondly, we have about eight hufadh and three memorisers of hadith. A student from this set also had the second best WAEC result in the history of the school,” Adeniyi, an author of several Islamic books, said.

He called on the graduands to be good ambassadors of the school.