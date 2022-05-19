Vandalism: NSCDC arrests AEDC staff member in Kogi

A staff of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Bamidele Rasaq has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), for his alleged involvement in the vandalism of AEDC aluminium cables.

Bamidele Rasaq, 45, was arrested alongside his accomplice Isiaka John, 40, in Iyara, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the second suspect, Isiaka John was formerly a casual staff of AEDC before he was disengaged.

Parading the suspects on Thursday, the Kogi State Commandant, NSCDC, Suleiman Mafara said the suspects have been in the dirty business for several years before luck ran out on them.

Mafara stated that, upon interrogation, the first suspect, Rasaq admitted to having vandalized the cables on five different occasions before he was arrested.

” When my officers got an intelligent report about the nefarious activities of this AEDC staff and his friend, we immediately laid an ambush on him when he made an attempt to vandalize another AEDC cable. On the 16th of May 2022, at about 07:00hours, Rasaq came to vandalize the AEDC cables and luck ran out of him before he was arrested. Two months ago, the same Rasaq invited the other suspect, Isiaka John to help him in his vandalism business.” Mafara said.





He noted that the management of AEDC had since been communicated about the criminal activities of one of their staff which led to the termination of the suspect’s appointment with the organization.

“During our investigation, the management of AEDC identified Bamidele Rasaq as one of their staff. Interestingly, upon this confirmation, the suspect was served an instant dismissal letter” he added.

He added that the Command will soon conclude its investigation and prosecute the suspects in a court of law, stressing that, this will serve as a deterrent to any individual that intends to engage in criminal activities in Kogi State.

While appealing to the general public to monitor the facilities installed in their various location, and report any suspicious character in their environment, Mafara warned all criminal elements to relocate from Kogi State.

The two suspects while fielding questions from journalists admitted committing the crime.

Items recovered from the suspects are electrical cables, pliers and a motorcycle.

