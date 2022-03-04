Valentine in Ajegunle: Foundation celebrates children, share educational materials etc

A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Lawrence Grace foundation has empowered about 2,000 children in Ajegunle community in Lagos State in commemoration of the Valentine season.

The foundation also disclosed that it had empowered over 1,000 widows with free empowerment trainings, health consultation, free drugs, free gifts and several other school children in the last four years.

Speaking while hosting the children in Ajegunle community on Valentine’s Day, Mrs Oluyinka Adewoye, Convener of Lawrence Grace Foundation, explained that the NGO was set up with the focus on touching lives positively, reaching out to the less privileged children and widows in deprived communities.

She thanked all the team of Lawrence Grace foundation for their support in the last four years. ’We couldn’t have achieved so much without our great team that consists of men and ladies from various walks of life that work tirelessly to ensure all our outreaches are super successful. Thanks to all our supporters too’, she noted.

Adewoye said the Valentine’s Day event was meant to show love to the children in the Ajegunle community. She said “Valentine’s Day, February 14th is marked all over the world as a day to show love and care for others.

“We decided to extend our hand and heart of love to the children here in Ajegunle community. We are hosting over 2,000 children. There are several activities lined up which include a talk on what to do to achieve success and excellence.

Another major topic on handling peer pressure and building positive self esteem would be discussed as well as discussions on sex education would be handled by seasoned professionals.”

She also announced free gifts for all the 2,000 children in attendance.

She said “Children are the future leaders. And the way they are moulded affects their future. I like to encourage all the children here to face their studies and strive to be the best. Don’t engage in bad behaviour that can destroy your future and reject any form of negative influence around you. Say no to drugs and negativity. You have a great future and are great”, she said.