Uzodimma congratulates Tinubu on his victory, calls on other aspirants to join hands to win the 2023 election

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has congratulated the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on his victory at the just concluded presidential primaries and his emergence as the flag bearer and presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for the forthcoming 2023 elections.

The Chairman of the just concluded APC Special Convention and Presidential Primaries 2022, call on other aspirants during the presidential primaries to close ranks, especially as the primary election is over and a winner has emerged to work together to support the party flag bearer to win the 2023 presidential elections.

Uzodimma, in a statement issued Friday in Owerri, said that the van of the party has once again demonstrated to Nigerians that the APC is dedicated and committed to the tenets of democracy and upholding all democratic principles by conducting a free, fair and credible primary.

The victory according to him has also reiterated and demonstrated the strength, tenacity, experience, credibility and integrity of our flag bearer, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who is one of the founding members of our great party.

He said that no doubt his huge support and contributions to the growth and development of APC and the Nation’s democracy over the years cannot be overemphasised.

The governor expressed confidence that the APC will definitely cruise to victory in the 2023 presidential elections and other elections at all levels.





He, therefore, calls on all party supporters in Imo state, Southeast and across the country to come together irrespective of differences and support His Excellency Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to emerge as the next president of the country.

Uzodimma pointed out that Tinubu’s wealth of experience, doggedness and sincerity of purpose is needed to move Nigeria forward at this time.

Uzodimma congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for his show of great leadership qualities in all situations and expressed gladness that he is handing over to a worthy successor who will continue his good works for the country.

To the APC National working committee led by our amiable Chairman Senator Abdulahi Adamu, the governor thanked them for creating a level playing ground at the primaries and for all the support given to see that the party conducted one of the most credible, free and fair presidential primaries in the history of the party and in the country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Uzodimma congratulates Tinubu on his victory, calls on other aspirants to join hands to win the 2023 election

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Uzodimma congratulates Tinubu on his victory, calls on other aspirants to join hands to win the 2023 election

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Uzodimma congratulates Tinubu on his victory, calls on other aspirants to join hands to win the 2023 election