Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has advised Nigerian youths to take advantage of the newly introduced Students Loan Scheme initiated by the Federal Government to acquire a university education.

Bello said this at the official opening and matriculation of the first set of students of Kogi State University (KSU), Kabba.

President Bola Tinubu had recently introduced the Students’ Loan Scheme to assist less privileged students to acquire tertiary education.

“Nigerians now have no reason not to acquire University education. I call on Nigerians to latch on to the student loan scheme of President Bola Tinubu to acquire education,” he said

The governor said he met a state that was in a deplorable situation but expressed gratitude to God that he would be handing over the state better than he met it.

“Today I’m fulfilled. I promised to be part of the ceremony for the first set of matriculating students of Kogi State University, Kabba, I feel fulfilled and satisfied that we achieved our dreams.

“When we started this University, there were many distractions. But because I remained focused, I refused to be distracted.

“We made education one of our thematic areas on assumption of office. I’m happy that we are rated the best in our geopolitical zone in the area of education,” Bello said.

He urged the people of the state to play politics of inclusion rather than adopt the pull-him-down style of politics.

Bello said that the state had the best health facilities in Nigeria, urging the people to take advantage of the Reference Hospital, Okene rather than travel for medical attention outside the country.

He thanked the people for their support, which had made his administration a reference point.

“I came hale and hearty and I’m happy I’m leaving fulfilled.”

On his part, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones, commended the governor for giving utmost priority to quality education delivery to the people.

He said that the governor had brought outstanding and remarkable development to education at all levels in the state, saying history would forever be kind to him.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, KSU, Kabba, Prof. Kehinde Eniola, described the inauguration of the University and the matriculation as a fulfilment of the governor’s love for education.

The vice-chancellor said the new institution would focus on citizenship and leadership training, adding that it would run digitally toward making the students ready for the future.

The don said that the institution would be the preferred and superior brand for academic excellence, praising Bello and his administration for their unquenchable love for education.

The Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Owoniyi, eulogised the governor for outstandingly repositioning the Traditional stool of Kabba and for giving the area a university.

About 1200 students were matriculated at the ceremony to pave the way for their academic pursuit at the newly established Kogi State University (KSU), Kabba.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE