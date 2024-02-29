Emir of Gwandu in Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammad Ilyasu Bashar, on Wednesday appealed to businessmen operating in the state and traditional leaders to help in tackling the menace of inflation and use their wealth to curb hardship being experienced by the people across the state.

Emir Bashar made this appeal during a meeting with businessmen and traditional leaders on the hardship and high cost of living.

He said, “The aim of this meeting is to discuss with you on how as leaders of the people can help to reduce the hardship and inflation, especially on the soaring cost of food prices in the state, i also deem it necessary to talk to ourselves because life should not go like this.”

The traditional ruler enjoined them to have fear of God in their business dealings with the general public, saying another human being would not come from another planet to rescue the situation in this country.

“Who is government? Are we not the government? We should not just be pointing fingers at the officials of the government and forget ourselves, we are the people and leaders in our own right. What have you done to alleviate the suffering of our people,” he queried.

“Why do we allow our people to be transporting our food and resources out of the country, to neighboring countries, knowing fully well that these acts may throw our people into hardship and high cost of living as we are witnessing today.

“We are the ones putting ourselves into suffering and hardship that we are experiencing now, we should seek for divine intervention by praying to God and showing love to one another as exemplified by the teaching of Islam,” he charged.