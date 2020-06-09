USAID partners Elizade University on automated waste management

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced a new partnership with Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, through its Effective Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Services (E-WASH) programme to accelerate waste management innovation at the Imo State Water and Sewerage Corporation (ISWSC).

USAID is providing a $100,000 grant to Elizade University to design a first-of-its-kind computerised system that will automate and improve sanitation service delivery in Imo State.

The eight-month research initiative is spearheaded by Dr Olayinka Osuolale, a lecturer in the university’s Department of Biological Sciences.

“The role of technology in service delivery cannot be over-emphasised, especially in assisting service providers in the country’s economy to keep pace with current global technological trends,” said Dr Olayinka. “With this grant, the university’s research team will develop a viable solution that will assist the state government in liquid waste management.”

Nigeria has a substantial need for improved water, sanitation, and hygiene services. 2015 WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme (JMP) report for Water Sanitation and Hygiene revealed that only 29 per cent of Nigerians have access to improved sanitation. The new computerized system for waste management is expected to help address this issue.

According to a statement by the registrar of the university, Mr Omololu Adegbenro, Elizade University’s software development will be informed by meetings and workshops with the Imo State Water and Sewage Corporation staff as well as focus group discussions with key stakeholders in six urban towns in the state.

Once it is ready to be implemented, the USAID E-WASH programme will support the training of ISWSC staff on the new computerised system.

USAID E-WASH programme is helping four other state water boards in Nigeria to improve their performance by strengthening core financial and operational capabilities to increase water availability and sanitation services.

