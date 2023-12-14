The five-year multi-million-dollar United States Agency for International Development, USAID funded Integrated Health Programme (IHP) has officially closed out in Bauchi state.

The project was started 5 years ago with focus on improved healthcare delivery services in the area of maternal, and infant children’s health including nutrition and malaria.

During the period of the programme, various interventions were carried out which had significant improvement impact on the entire healthcare delivery services across the 20 LGAs of the state.

Speaking during the closeout dissemination meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Bauchi on Thursday, State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed commended the diligent implementation of the programme noting that it has really upgraded healthcare service delivery in the state.

The Governor reassured USAID and other development partners working in the health sector of his administration’s unwavering commitment to sustaining partnership with them in an effort towards achieving Universal Health Coverage.

The Governor also acknowledged the enormous benefit of the Integrated Health Programme (IHP) to the people of the state over the last 5 years of its implementation.

According to him, “I am certain that the USAID Sponsored Integrated Health Project has greatly succeeded in improving the delivery of health services to the people of Bauchi State.”

He added that, “This intervention covers Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health, as well as Nutrition and Malaria. I am pleased to inform you that the Bauchi State Government is up to date in meeting its obligations to the MoU on which the USAID-IHP intervention was executed.”

The Governor added that, “As you may recall, when I first assumed office in May 2019 as the Governor of Bauchi State, one of my first engagements was with all donor partners working within the State.”

“This was an acknowledgement and appreciation of the support of our international partners in health service delivery and other areas. I used the opportunity to commend their resilience and requested for continued collaboration with my administration as we unfold our plans for Improving the health of our people,” He added.

